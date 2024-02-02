Kuleba assures that additional US funding for Ukraine will be approved, despite attempts to sow discouragement

The US Congress will approve additional funds to help Ukraine. There is no need to sow discouragement. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the telethon United News, reports UNN.

Details

There is always hope. I want to say to everyone once again: whoever is trying to put Ukrainian society into an atmosphere of doubt and disbelief that support is ending and we will be left face to face with the aggressor - these people are information saboteurs Kuleba said.

He recalled today's decision by the European Union to allocate 50 billion for Ukraine, which, according to him, is an indicator that support continues.

There are other countries that are making their own decisions on continuing funding. First of all, these are the G7 countries. There is support. Please do not listen to anyone who is trying to sow discouragement Kuleba said.

He expressed confidence that the issue of the US Congress' approval of additional funding for assistance to Ukraine will be resolved.

You just have to be patient and work for results every day. This is exactly what we are doing now Kuleba assured.

U.S. Treasury Secretary says Congress's position on Ukraine funding will defeat Putin