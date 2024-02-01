U.S. Treasury Secretary says Congress's position on Ukraine funding will defeat Putin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to appeal to Congress to support Ukraine, inaction could bring victory to Putin. This was reported by Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Janet Yellen will repeat the remarks of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that support is "not charity" but an "investment" in the national security of the United States and its allies.

Inaction will bring victory to Putin and will have unimaginable consequences not only for Ukraine but also for our collective security, said the US Secretary of the Treasury.

Yellen also plans to meet with European Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis at the Ministry of Finance on February 1 to discuss the importance of collective support for Ukraine.

We cannot allow Ukraine to run out of money before it runs out of ammunition, Yellen said.

Yellen is also expected to thank the European Union for its strong partnership and talk about the more than $54 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine since 2022.

Recall

According to Blinken, Congressional approval of additional funding for Ukraine is vital to ensuring Ukraine's success and Russia's failure. Without it, Ukraine's achievements and what the United States has helped it achieve will be jeopardized.

The United States is planning a solution that will allow it to provide assistance to Ukraine with weapons