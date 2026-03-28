Kryvyi Rih suffered a new Russian strike in the morning, two dead

Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region suffered another attack by the Russian Federation in the morning, two people are known to have died and two were injured, reported on Saturday the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram, writes UNN.

Two men died, two were injured. These are the consequences of the enemy's morning attack on Kryvyi Rih. There is damage to an industrial enterprise. Fires broke out there. - Hanzha wrote.

As the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul clarified, "the enemy carried out another massive attack on our city - attacked an industrial enterprise" in the morning, after the evening strikes.

In the Kryvyi Rih region, since the evening, according to Hanzha, the Russians hit not only Kryvyi Rih itself, but also the Lozuvatska and Zelenodolska communities. "Fires broke out. Infrastructure and a house on the territory of a recreation center were damaged," the head of the OVA noted.

Russia attacked industrial and energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih - Vilkul