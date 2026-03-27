Russia attacked industrial and energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih - Vilkul

The Russian army attacked the industrial and energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. There were also hits in the residential sector. We have started emergency rescue operations. - Vilkul reported.

Recall

Explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih, the city is under a Shahed attack.