Korynevych: Ukraine will prove Russia's violation of the order to cease hostilities in the UN court

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68990 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117615 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122531 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165108 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267373 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176813 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148602 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100276 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63458 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35179 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31823 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45166 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267372 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248318 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234487 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117612 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100322 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100757 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117255 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117902 views
Actual
Korynevych: Ukraine will prove Russia's violation of the order to cease hostilities in the UN court

Korynevych: Ukraine will prove Russia's violation of the order to cease hostilities in the UN court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25569 views

At the merits stage of the case, Ukraine will argue that Russia has violated the order of the International Court of Justice on provisional measures in the case of Ukraine v. Russia by continuing military operations in Ukraine after the order was issued.

At the stage of consideration of the merits of the case in the International Court of Justice, Ukraine will prove Russia's violation of the UN court's order on the introduction of interim measures in the case "Ukraine v. Russia" on "distortion of the concept of genocide" of March 16, 2022. This was stated by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukraine's agent in the case "Ukraine v. Russia" in the International Court of Justice Anton Korynevych during a briefing, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"When we look at the two cases, in particular the older case of the International Court of Justice, we see that orders for interim measures are binding, and their failure to comply can and does entail international legal liability," Korynevych said.

Korynevych noted that in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination - there is a violation of the order on interim measures not to lift the ban on the Mejlis, and this is a violation of the Russian Federation, as the court clearly established in its decision.

The International Court of Justice announced the decision on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia: details31.01.24, 18:01 • 31888 views

At the same time, the court ruled that all restrictions, all violations, all discrimination of the Russian Federation against the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people are not ethnic discrimination, but a matter of the political position of the organization and its members. Therefore, we see clearly that even if the issue is not one that, in the court's opinion, violates the Convention, it may be a violation of the order on interim measures, and therefore, at the stage of consideration on the merits, we will prove the violation of the order on interim measures of March 16, 2022, and show what these violations have led to, and these violations have been going on every day since March 16, 2022, from the date of issuance of this order

- said Korynevych.

He noted that it will not be an easy fight, but Ukraine will do it.

"Accordingly, in the judgment in the case (Ukraine v. Russia on "distortion of the concept of genocide" - ed.), we hope that, just like in the first case, the International Court of Justice will have enough arguments to indicate that the Russian Federation is violating this order, so, of course, this will be given considerable attention," Korynevych added.

Addendum

On March 16, 2022, the International Court of Justice issued a preliminary ruling in the case of Ukraine v. Russia, ruling that Russia must immediately cease hostilities in the country.

According to the previous judgment of the court, the Russian Federation must also ensure that no military formations or irregular armed groups that may be acting under its command or enjoy its support, as well as any organization or person that may be under its control or direction, take actions aimed at continuing the said military operations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising