Korynevych: Ukraine will prove Russia's violation of the order to cease hostilities in the UN court

At the stage of consideration of the merits of the case in the International Court of Justice, Ukraine will prove Russia's violation of the UN court's order on the introduction of interim measures in the case "Ukraine v. Russia" on "distortion of the concept of genocide" of March 16, 2022. This was stated by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukraine's agent in the case "Ukraine v. Russia" in the International Court of Justice Anton Korynevych during a briefing, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"When we look at the two cases, in particular the older case of the International Court of Justice, we see that orders for interim measures are binding, and their failure to comply can and does entail international legal liability," Korynevych said.

Korynevych noted that in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination - there is a violation of the order on interim measures not to lift the ban on the Mejlis, and this is a violation of the Russian Federation, as the court clearly established in its decision.

At the same time, the court ruled that all restrictions, all violations, all discrimination of the Russian Federation against the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people are not ethnic discrimination, but a matter of the political position of the organization and its members. Therefore, we see clearly that even if the issue is not one that, in the court's opinion, violates the Convention, it may be a violation of the order on interim measures, and therefore, at the stage of consideration on the merits, we will prove the violation of the order on interim measures of March 16, 2022, and show what these violations have led to, and these violations have been going on every day since March 16, 2022, from the date of issuance of this order - said Korynevych.

He noted that it will not be an easy fight, but Ukraine will do it.

"Accordingly, in the judgment in the case (Ukraine v. Russia on "distortion of the concept of genocide" - ed.), we hope that, just like in the first case, the International Court of Justice will have enough arguments to indicate that the Russian Federation is violating this order, so, of course, this will be given considerable attention," Korynevych added.

Addendum

On March 16, 2022, the International Court of Justice issued a preliminary ruling in the case of Ukraine v. Russia, ruling that Russia must immediately cease hostilities in the country.

According to the previous judgment of the court, the Russian Federation must also ensure that no military formations or irregular armed groups that may be acting under its command or enjoy its support, as well as any organization or person that may be under its control or direction, take actions aimed at continuing the said military operations.