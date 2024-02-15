KMIA: Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles came from different directions, all destroyed

During another enemy attack on Kyiv, missiles came from different directions, all enemy missiles flying at the capital were destroyed, preliminary, in Kyiv without casualties and destruction, the KMVA reported on Thursday in social networks, UNN writes.

Details

"Another missile attack on Ukraine. The strike was a combined one. In particular, the enemy sent missiles of various types to Kyiv. They came at the city from different directions. The air alert in the capital lasted more than 2 hours. All enemy missiles flying towards Kyiv were destroyed by air defense forces and means," said KMVA Chief Serhiy Popko.

According to him, the exact number and type of missiles are expected in the Air Force report.

"According to the latest information, there are no casualties or damage in the capital. The city's life support system is operating normally," Popko said.

As reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, air defense was also operating in the region during the enemy attack.

