“It's not even worth commenting": the German Defense Ministry ignored Putin's latest nuclear threats

Berlin believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's new threats of a nuclear strike for attacks on Russia are not worthy of attention. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, reports DW, writes UNN.

Details

According to the German minister, nuclear blackmail is a common tool of Russian policy.

I want to say what I said before - these (nuclear threats - ed.) are part of Vladimir Putin's tools. My role is not to become a mouthpiece and spread these threats. It's not even worth commenting on. Tomorrow (from Putin - ed.) there will be something new... - Pistorius said.

He also explained that he did not comment on these statements in order not to be a mouthpiece for Russian threats. The minister emphasized that NATO will stick to its own policy no matter what.

We are sticking to our own course and doing what we think is necessary to send a message: NATO stands on its own merits - the German official emphasized.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is seeking to change its nuclear doctrine. He warned that Moscow is considering the possibility of a nuclear strike in response to an attack on Russia by drones or long-range missiles.