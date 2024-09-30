Italy withdraws part of its military contingent from Lebanon

The Italian government has decided to reduce the number of its military mission in Lebanon, which trains the region's military. This was stated by the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry Antonio Tajani, according to ANSA, UNN reports.

We have reduced our military presence in Lebanon, which is responsible for training the Lebanese military, - the Minister noted.

Tayani also commented on the situation of the Italian military in Lebanon against the backdrop of a new escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. According to him, the Italian government is closely monitoring the situation with its military, who are serving as part of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL.

He added that the government recommends that Italian citizens leave Lebanon immediately.

We are not currently evacuating, but we are ready to take action if necessary, - said Tayani.

