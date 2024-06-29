Italy is demanding 1 billion euros in unpaid taxes from Google
Italy demands that Google pay 1 billion euros in taxes for the period from 2018-2022. The Italian prosecutor's office claims that Google failed to file and pay taxes on income received in Italy. However, Google denies all accusations and claims that it complies with tax laws in all countries. This was reported by Reuters with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.
Details
According to the newspaper, Italy is demanding that Google pay 1 billion euros in unpaid taxes and fines seven years after the American company settled a landmark tax dispute.
The newspaper's sources note that the Italian tax agency has launched a dispute with Google, which may result in either a settlement agreement or a lawsuit.
The investigation was launched in December 2022, and the claims relate to the years 2018-2022. As in the previous investigation, the investigation led by the Milan prosecutor's office alleges that Google failed to file and pay taxes on income earned in Italy, but this time the grounds for the accusation are different. If a settlement is reached, the line of investigation will be applied to all multinational web companies that are under the scrutiny of the Milan prosecutor's office
At the same time, Google said it complies with tax laws in all countries where it operates, including Italy.
