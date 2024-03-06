Italian Senate approves participation in EU naval mission to protect ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14775 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 45486 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37690 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 200041 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173802 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219708 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248917 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154738 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 9838 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 45486 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 200041 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182144 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9162 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18916 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19608 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31010 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38901 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Italian Senate approves participation in EU naval mission to protect ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25235 views

The Italian Senate approved the country's participation in the EU naval mission to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Italian Senate approves participation in EU naval mission to protect ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks

Italian lawmakers have approved the country's participation in the EU naval mission to protect cargo shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yementhat threaten maritime traffic. According to AR, this was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, UNN reports.

Details

According to Antonio Tajani, the mission, launched last month, is purely defensive, but Italian ships will be able to defend themselves. On Saturday, the Italian destroyer Caio Duilio shot down a drone launched by the Houthis in the strait between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa.

The mission's task will be self-defense, i.e. neutralizing direct attacks on convoyed merchant ships and repelling any attempts to seize ships

- Tayani said.

Later, the Senate approved the mission by 153 votes to 0.

The senators also approved Italy's participation in a humanitarian mission in Gaza, as well as a mission by the Ministry of Justice to help rebuild civil society in Ukraine.

Context

The Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis have been conducting a campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in protest of Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas, launched in response to Hamas's attacks on Israel on October 7. However, the insurgents have often targeted vessels with no clear connection to Israel.

The United States and the United Kingdom carry out air strikes on 18 Houthi targets in Yemen25.02.24, 04:06 • 33817 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Antonio Tajani
Red Sea
European Union
Italy
Ukraine
Yemen
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90