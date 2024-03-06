Italian Senate approves participation in EU naval mission to protect ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks

Italian lawmakers have approved the country's participation in the EU naval mission to protect cargo shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yementhat threaten maritime traffic. According to AR, this was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, UNN reports.

Details

According to Antonio Tajani, the mission, launched last month, is purely defensive, but Italian ships will be able to defend themselves. On Saturday, the Italian destroyer Caio Duilio shot down a drone launched by the Houthis in the strait between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa.

The mission's task will be self-defense, i.e. neutralizing direct attacks on convoyed merchant ships and repelling any attempts to seize ships - Tayani said.

Later, the Senate approved the mission by 153 votes to 0.

The senators also approved Italy's participation in a humanitarian mission in Gaza, as well as a mission by the Ministry of Justice to help rebuild civil society in Ukraine.

Context

The Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis have been conducting a campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in protest of Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas, launched in response to Hamas's attacks on Israel on October 7. However, the insurgents have often targeted vessels with no clear connection to Israel.

