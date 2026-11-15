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It produces rubber, polyethylene, and more: drones attacked one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

A petrochemical plant in Nizhnekamsk was damaged. The facility processes hydrocarbon feedstock and produces more than 120 types of products.

It produces rubber, polyethylene, and more: drones attacked one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants

During the night of November 15, drones attacked one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants — Nizhnekamskneftekhim. This is reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

The plant is part of the Sibur holding company and produces synthetic rubbers and plastics. This week, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Sibur.

Liliya Galimova, spokesperson for the head of Tatarstan, confirmed damage to some industrial facilities and an apartment building in Nizhnekamsk. Its residents were evacuated. Galimova reported that there were casualties, without specifying their number, but said there were no fatalities.

Hot water was also shut off in Nizhnekamsk until 8:00 p.m. According to local "media outlets," citing the city authorities, Tatenergo took this measure to ensure safe heat supply.

Additionally

The Nizhnekamskneftekhim plant is one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in Russia and Eastern Europe. The enterprise processes hydrocarbon feedstock from neighboring oil refineries (TAIF-NK and TANECO) and produces more than 120 types of products. These include rubber, polystyrene, polypropylene, polyethylene, as well as ethylene, propylene, benzene, glycols, and surfactants.

The company comprises several specialized plants and the large EP-600 ethylene complex, with a capacity of up to 600,000 tonnes of ethylene per year. In 2025, the total output of petrochemical products amounted to approximately 3 million tonnes.

To remind you

During the night of November 15, drones attacked Russia’s Rostov region. In Taganrog, two electrical substations were damaged, causing train services to stop, while the bridge on the R-280 highway was closed. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and four others were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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