"It doesn't work that way" - NSDC Secretary on whether Putin and Trump can decide Ukraine's fate behind Kyiv's back

Commenting on whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump, or someone else who will be the president of the United States, can decide the fate of Ukraine behind Kyiv's back, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said it does not work that way. He said this in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Asked if everything goes according to a very bad scenario, which the political leadership is prepared for, will Kyiv ask for a freeze on the war and accession to NATO as an unoccupied territory, Danilov replied: "NATO is a very complicated structure and there has to be a consensus... The issue of freezing - you can freeze a chicken in the fridge, you cannot freeze a person's life, you cannot freeze a country's life. It is impossible. Some people talk about some agreements with Russia, some nonsense... Russia has set itself the goal of destroying our (state - ed.).

He noted that Ukraine has not had any negotiations with the Russians.

If you think that Putin and Trump, or someone else who will be the president of the United States, can decide our fate behind our backs, it doesn't work that way. It just doesn't work that way - Danilov said.

When asked if there would be no weapons, Danilov replied: "There will be and there will be for sure.

Addendum

Former US President Donald Trump, as reported by the media, allegedly wants to force Zelenskyy and Putin to sign a peace deal.

Bloomberg reportedthat Trump was pushing for a loan to Ukraine as efforts to approve further aid remain stalled in Congress due to internal fights over immigration and border policy.