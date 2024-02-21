"It doesn't work that way" - NSDC Secretary on whether Putin and Trump can decide Ukraine's fate behind Kyiv's back

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93452 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109639 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152372 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252272 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174572 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165764 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226908 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40538 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74996 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43141 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35840 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226908 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238574 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225287 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93459 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74996 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113316 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114196 views
"It doesn't work that way" - NSDC Secretary on whether Putin and Trump can decide Ukraine's fate behind Kyiv's back

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31323 views

Commenting on whether Putin and Trump, or someone else who will be the president of the United States, can decide the fate of Ukraine behind Kyiv's back, Danilov said it does not work that way

Commenting on whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump, or someone else who will be the president of the United States, can decide the fate of Ukraine behind Kyiv's back, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said it does not work that way. He said this  in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Asked if everything goes according to a very bad scenario, which the political leadership is prepared for, will Kyiv ask for a freeze on the war and accession to NATO as an unoccupied territory, Danilov replied: "NATO is a very complicated structure and there has to be a consensus... The issue of freezing - you can freeze a chicken in the fridge, you cannot freeze a person's life, you cannot freeze a country's life. It is impossible. Some people talk about some agreements with Russia, some nonsense... Russia has set itself the goal of destroying our (state - ed.).

He noted that Ukraine has not had any negotiations with the Russians.

If you think that Putin and Trump, or someone else who will be the president of the United States, can decide our fate behind our backs, it doesn't work that way. It just doesn't work that way

- Danilov said.

When asked if there would be no weapons, Danilov replied: "There will be and there will be for sure.

Former US President Donald Trump, as reported by the media, allegedly wants to force Zelenskyy and Putin to sign a peace deal.

Bloomberg reportedthat Trump was pushing for a loan to Ukraine as efforts to approve further aid remain stalled in Congress due to internal fights over immigration and border policy.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

