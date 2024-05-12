ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
ISW explains why rf wants to seize Volchansk in Kharkiv region

ISW explains why rf wants to seize Volchansk in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26939 views

Russian forces are trying to isolate the battlefield east of the Seversky Donets River and seize Volchansk in Kharkiv region, destroying bridges to cut off Ukrainian troops and communication lines in the area.

The Russian occupiers appear to be trying to quickly isolate the battle space east of the Seversky Donets River and seize Volchansk -  an offensive direction that Russian forces believe could threaten the Ukrainian group defending in the Kupyansk direction. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

ISW notes that geolocated footage released on May 11 shows a Russian strike destroying the bridge of the Seversk-Donets dam in Stariy Saltov (southwest of Volchansk).

The footage, published on May 11, purportedly shows Russian troops striking a bridge over the Volchya River connecting Tikhoye and Volchanskiye Khutorya (both west of Volchansk).

"Russian forces likely destroyed bridges in an attempt to isolate Ukrainian forces operating on both sides of the water body and prevent them from supporting Ukrainian forces defending against ongoing Russian attacks near Volchansk. Russian attempts to destroy Ukrainian land lines of communication (GLOC) southwest and east of Volchansk indicate that Russian forces are likely to focus on capturing Volchansk instead of trying to bypass the settlement or extend the front further east along the international border between Russia and Ukraine," the report said.

DeepState reports that on the front lines the rf occupied Strelechaya, Pylynoye, Krasnoye, Borisovka, Ogirtsevo and Pletenevka.

On May 11, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that active hostilitiescontinue in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, with the enemy attempting to advance deep into the territory of the oblast.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

