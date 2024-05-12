ISW explains why rf wants to seize Volchansk in Kharkiv region

The Russian occupiers appear to be trying to quickly isolate the battle space east of the Seversky Donets River and seize Volchansk - an offensive direction that Russian forces believe could threaten the Ukrainian group defending in the Kupyansk direction. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

ISW notes that geolocated footage released on May 11 shows a Russian strike destroying the bridge of the Seversk-Donets dam in Stariy Saltov (southwest of Volchansk).

The footage, published on May 11, purportedly shows Russian troops striking a bridge over the Volchya River connecting Tikhoye and Volchanskiye Khutorya (both west of Volchansk).

"Russian forces likely destroyed bridges in an attempt to isolate Ukrainian forces operating on both sides of the water body and prevent them from supporting Ukrainian forces defending against ongoing Russian attacks near Volchansk. Russian attempts to destroy Ukrainian land lines of communication (GLOC) southwest and east of Volchansk indicate that Russian forces are likely to focus on capturing Volchansk instead of trying to bypass the settlement or extend the front further east along the international border between Russia and Ukraine," the report said.

Supplement

DeepState reports that on the front lines the rf occupied Strelechaya, Pylynoye, Krasnoye, Borisovka, Ogirtsevo and Pletenevka.

On May 11, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that active hostilitiescontinue in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, with the enemy attempting to advance deep into the territory of the oblast.