Israeli planes carry out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon, the IDF makes a statement

Israel has begun strikes on the territory of southern Lebanon. This was stated by the IDF, UNN writes with reference to the Times Of Israel.

Details

Israel said that its warplanes had struck villages in southern Lebanon overnight, and a security source and Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar TV channel reported that air strikes near the border had begun again on Thursday afternoon. Lebanese media reported massive Israeli air strikes near Deir Qanun al-Nahr in the Tyre region. Residents of Beirut were able to film the planes, probably Israeli, flying over the capital, Beirut.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it is conducting a wave of air strikes on Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon aimed at destroying the terrorist group's potential.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization has turned southern Lebanon into a war zone, and for decades has armed citizens' homes with weapons, dug tunnels under them and used them as human shields," the IDF said.

It added that the IDF is working to create security in the north that will allow residents to return to their homes, as well as achieve all other military objectives.

Recall

On September 17 and 18, communication devicesused by members of the Hezbollah organization exploded throughout Lebanon . First, pagers exploded, then walkie-talkies. It was claimed that other electronic devices were also detonated. Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has not commented.

Hours after Wednesday's explosions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to "safely return to their homes" tens of thousands of displaced people from the north of the country.

Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon