Israel announces discovery of unidentified bodies in Gaza

The Israeli military discovered several bodies in Gaza during the fighting and is now conducting a procedure for their removal and identification, which could take several hours. Authorities have called on the public to refrain from spreading rumors about the identities of the victims. This was reported by Reuters , UNN .

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that his team is in contact with Israeli officials who have confirmed the discovery of bodies in Gaza. He noted that he could not yet say the exact number of bodies or identify them.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since October 7, at least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured as a result of the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The war began after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank as Israel continued its military operation in the city of Jenin. Hundreds of Israeli troops have been conducting raids since Wednesday, one of the largest operations in the region in recent months.

Speaking to journalists in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Joseph Biden expressed optimism that a ceasefire agreement could be reached to end the conflict.

“I think we are on the verge of reaching an agreement,” Biden said. “It's time to end this war.” He added that negotiations are ongoing and all parties have agreed to the basic principles of the agreement.

