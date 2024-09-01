Israel announces discovery of unidentified bodies in Gaza

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122858 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126403 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206880 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155406 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143978 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112539 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190967 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105163 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 80428 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 53872 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101726 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 90275 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 37771 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206880 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190967 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217563 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205452 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 16407 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 36053 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152012 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155154 views
Israel announces discovery of unidentified bodies in Gaza

Israel announces discovery of unidentified bodies in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110512 views

The Israeli military has found several bodies in Gaza and is identifying them. US President Joe Biden expresses optimism that a ceasefire agreement will be reached to end the conflict.

The Israeli military discovered several bodies in Gaza during the fighting and is now conducting a procedure for their removal and identification, which could take several hours. Authorities have called on the public to refrain from spreading rumors about the identities of the victims. This was reported by Reuters , UNN

Details [1

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that his team is in contact with Israeli officials who have confirmed the discovery of bodies in Gaza. He noted that he could not yet say the exact number of bodies or identify them.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since October 7, at least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured as a result of the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The war began after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank as Israel continued its military operation in the city of Jenin. Hundreds of Israeli troops have been conducting raids since Wednesday, one of the largest operations in the region in recent months.

Speaking to journalists in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Joseph Biden expressed optimism that a ceasefire agreement could be reached to end the conflict.

“I think we are on the verge of reaching an agreement,” Biden said. “It's time to end this war.” He added that negotiations are ongoing and all parties have agreed to the basic principles of the agreement.

Israel and Hamas agree on truce for vaccination in Gaza30.08.24, 06:51 • 88670 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

