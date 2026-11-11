Ireland has allocated a further €25 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
10:42 AM • 5590 views
Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter
08:44 AM • 21526 views
Second day of talks between Ukraine, US and Russia begins in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 35055 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
06:35 AM • 19984 views
Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensivePhoto
November 11, 04:28 AM • 23238 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 29291 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 24878 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 23145 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 44768 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
November 10, 06:47 PM • 21353 views
On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Drones attacked Russia's largest oil terminal in Ust-Luga - mediaVideoNovember 11, 01:52 AM • 17801 views
The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat dataPhotoNovember 11, 02:23 AM • 20269 views
DTEK explained why the power goes out immediately after being switched onNovember 11, 02:54 AM • 17940 views
Britain creates a naval alliance of ten countries against russia - The GuardianNovember 11, 03:25 AM • 9378 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 15573 views
Publications
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 35065 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 44774 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 37813 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 34592 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 36790 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Meghan Markle
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitor06:59 AM • 15622 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 22733 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 20179 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 20819 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 20480 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Ka-50
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Financial Times

Ireland has allocated a further €25 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ireland contributed €25 million to a fund for repairing energy facilities and developing generation capacity. In October, Germany, Malta and REKK also provided funding.

Ireland has allocated a further €25 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector

Ireland has contributed an additional €25 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, through which equipment is purchased to repair and restore damaged energy facilities and increase generation capacity. The Ministry of Energy reports this, UNN writes.

Details

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal thanked Ireland for its contribution to the Fund and for supporting Ukraine’s energy sector during this difficult period.

The Fund is an effective and transparent instrument for supporting Ukraine’s energy sector. It is used to purchase equipment for repairs, the restoration of damaged facilities, and increasing generation capacity. In this way, our partners’ support helps us restore electricity supplies again and again after Russian attacks and bring light back to the homes of millions of Ukrainian families, schools, hospitals, and businesses

- Shmyhal said.

The Ministry of Energy noted that in October, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund received grant contributions from Germany — €249.7 million, Malta — €50,000, and the Hungarian company REKK — €3,000.

Context

Ireland follows a policy of military neutrality, so its support for Ukraine is focused mainly on non-military assistance. In particular, the country provides financial, humanitarian, and energy support.

Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media15.10.26, 12:47 • 35337 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Republic of Ireland
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Malta
Germany
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal