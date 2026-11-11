Ireland has allocated a further €25 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector

Ireland has contributed an additional €25 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, through which equipment is purchased to repair and restore damaged energy facilities and increase generation capacity. The Ministry of Energy reports this, UNN writes.

Details

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal thanked Ireland for its contribution to the Fund and for supporting Ukraine’s energy sector during this difficult period.

The Fund is an effective and transparent instrument for supporting Ukraine’s energy sector. It is used to purchase equipment for repairs, the restoration of damaged facilities, and increasing generation capacity. In this way, our partners’ support helps us restore electricity supplies again and again after Russian attacks and bring light back to the homes of millions of Ukrainian families, schools, hospitals, and businesses - Shmyhal said.

The Ministry of Energy noted that in October, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund received grant contributions from Germany — €249.7 million, Malta — €50,000, and the Hungarian company REKK — €3,000.

Context

Ireland follows a policy of military neutrality, so its support for Ukraine is focused mainly on non-military assistance. In particular, the country provides financial, humanitarian, and energy support.

Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media