Iran will stop attacking Israel in case of a counter-step – Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran stated that the country will stop the military campaign if Israel does the same. This was a response to the strikes on fuel depots and nuclear facilities of Iran.

Iran will stop attacking Israel in case of a counter-step – Tehran

If Israeli attacks on Iran cease, Iran will end its retaliatory military campaign, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, UNN reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that attacks against Israel will cease as soon as Israel ceases its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

We are defending ourselves; our defense is entirely legitimate. This defense is our response to aggression. If the aggression stops, naturally, our retaliatory actions will also stop.

- Araghchi said at a meeting with foreign diplomats

Recall

On the night of June 15, Israel struck a fuel depot in Tehran and facilities of Iran's nuclear program, causing large-scale fires. Damage to an oil refinery and experimental laboratories has been confirmed.

Iran announced on Saturday evening that it had launched a new volley of missiles at Israel in response to Friday's strikes on its territory. For its part, the Israeli army announced that it was carrying out airstrikes on Tehran and fuel depots.

US President Donald Trump said that stopping Iran's nuclear program is a vital interest of the United States and a prerequisite for peace. He also expressed optimism about ending the war with Hamas.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
