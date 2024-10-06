Iran to support ceasefire in Lebanon, but on one condition - Politico

Iran has offered to support efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Lebanon, but on the condition that Israel ends its military campaign in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the statement on Friday in Beirut, during the first visit of a senior Iranian official to the Lebanese capital since the Israeli air strike killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week.

Araghchi emphasized “the importance of utilizing all diplomatic opportunities to support Lebanon and the region in the fight against the Zionist occupation regime.

While the Iranian minister was meeting with representatives of Lebanon and Hezbollah in Beirut, Israel continued to carry out air strikes against the group's top commanders, the newspaper notes.

Recall

A senior U.S. State Department official saidthat Israel has not given any guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The United States hopes for Israel's “wisdom” but is uncertain about its plans.