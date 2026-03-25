Iran attacked a large power plant in Israel with missiles - media

Orot Rabin power plant in Hadera (Yossi Zamir/FLASH90)

Iran attacked a large Israeli power plant with missiles, but there were no casualties or damage, The Times of Israel reports, writes UNN.

Details

Israel Electric Corporation stated that its infrastructure suffered no damage as a result of Iran's ballistic missile attack.

This clarification came after an Iranian ballistic missile struck an open area near Hadera, where IEC operates a large power plant.

Israel's Magen David Adom medical service stated that no casualties were reported after this ballistic missile attack by Iran on Israel, the fourth since midnight.

During this attack from Iran, a small number of missiles were reportedly launched, triggering sirens in central Israel and parts of the country's north.

According to preliminary military assessments, some missiles were likely intercepted by air defense systems, while one struck an open area near Hadera.

Rescue forces also responded to reports of missile fragments falling in several areas after the interceptions.

Iran rejected Trump's peace plan and attacked Israel and the Persian Gulf - Media