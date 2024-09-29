ukenru
Iran demands an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the elimination of Hezbollah's leader

Iran demands an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the elimination of Hezbollah's leader

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53411 views

Iran has called on the UN Security Council to meet over “Israel's actions in Lebanon” after the liquidation of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah. Iran's ambassador to the UN warned against attacks on diplomatic missions and promised to defend the country's interests.

Iran on Saturday called on the UN Security Council to meet in connection with “Israel's actions in Lebanon and the entire region,” Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeed Irani wrote in a letter to 15 members of the organization after Israel announced the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Reuters reports UNN

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any attacks on its diplomatic premises and representatives in violation of the fundamental principle of inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, and reiterates that it will not tolerate the repetition of such aggression

- Iran's ambassador to the UN wrote. 

“Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inalienable rights under international law to take all measures to protect its vital national and security interests,” Iranian said.

Biden calls Hezbollah leader's death “a measure of justice”28.09.24, 20:23 • 23104 views

Recall

As reported in the Israeli Defense Forces, on September 27, 2024, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was eliminated by the IDF, along with Ali Karki, commander of the Hezbollah Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

The Israeli strike on Beirut also killed Iranian General Abbas Nilforshahan. He was the deputy commander of the IRGC and headed the operational command that participated in military operations abroad. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
iranIran

Contact us about advertising