Iran claims to have shot down two American Black Hawk helicopters

At a briefing on Saturday, a spokesman for Iran's joint military command said that enemy targets, including two helicopters, were shot down on Friday, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

AP notes that it could not independently verify these claims. Some media outlets in the US reported the downing of helicopters.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in a statement published by Iranian state media that it "should be called a black and humiliating Friday for American and Zionist enemies."

Earlier, Iran claimed to have shot down two American military aircraft on Friday.

On Saturday, the US military continued its search for a missing pilot over a remote area in southwestern Iran.

US has lost seven aircraft in war with Iran - CNN