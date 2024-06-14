IOC proposes to create Olympic esports games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will vote next month on the creation of a new Olympic esports games, which the Olympic organization hopes will be the pinnacle of achievement for gamers around the world, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The IOC has been involved in esports for several years and has formed a special commission to explore the possibilities. In 2021, the organization developed the Virtual Olympic Series, a pilot attempt in esports.

"By creating the Olympic esports games, the IOC is taking an important step forward and keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution," Bach said at a press conference.

"We are very pleased with the enthusiasm with which the esports community, represented in our Esports Commission, has embraced this initiative. This is further proof of the appeal of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for," said the IOC President.

The IOC Executive Board's proposal will be put to a vote at a session during the Paris Olympics next month, with a potential host already under consideration.

Bach said that a new structure would be created within the IOC, but it would be completely separate from the organizational and financial model of the traditional Olympic Games.

Addendum

For many years, the IOC has been trying to establish contact with the younger generation of potential Olympic fans, as its traditional Olympic audience is gradually aging, the newspaper notes.