Invaders attack Kherson region with KABs, a lot of destruction in a number of settlements - Prokudin

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93305 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109622 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152359 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252253 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174570 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40443 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74886 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43009 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252253 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226895 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212861 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238562 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225276 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93313 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68316 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74886 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113312 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114193 views
Invaders attack Kherson region with KABs, a lot of destruction in a number of settlements - Prokudin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24616 views

17 settlements in the Kherson region were shelled by the Russian army, resulting in the destruction of buildings and infrastructure, and a man and a woman were injured as a result of the shelling.

17 settlements were shelled by the Russian army on the right bank of Kherson region. A man and a woman sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds. The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs and causing a lot of destruction. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in the "Yedynye Novyny" (United News), UNN reports.

17 settlements on the right bank were shelled: Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav. More than 1.5 dozen private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged, as well as administrative buildings and a gas pipeline. In addition, the enemy is attacking with guided aerial bombs, dropping bombs on Dniprovsky, Ivanivka, and Chervonyi Mayak. There is a lot of destruction there

- Prokudin said.

He also said that Bilozerka has been under air and artillery strikes since the morning, where more than 2 dozen private houses have been damaged. According to Prokudin, a woman was injured in Bilozerka, she was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with an explosive injury, she is now in moderate condition and is in hospital.

Yesterday, a 50-year-old volunteer was wounded on the outskirts of Lviv village. He was treated and released for outpatient treatment.

A bank building in Bilopillia, Sumy region was damaged by enemy Grad rocket fire. Four employees who were in the building were unharmed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
bilozerkaBilozerka
beryslavBeryslav
lvivLviv
khersonKherson
sumySums

Contact us about advertising