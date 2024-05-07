Invaders attack Kherson region with KABs, a lot of destruction in a number of settlements - Prokudin

17 settlements were shelled by the Russian army on the right bank of Kherson region. A man and a woman sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds. The enemy is also using guided aerial bombs and causing a lot of destruction. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin in the "Yedynye Novyny" (United News), UNN reports.

17 settlements on the right bank were shelled: Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav. More than 1.5 dozen private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged, as well as administrative buildings and a gas pipeline. In addition, the enemy is attacking with guided aerial bombs, dropping bombs on Dniprovsky, Ivanivka, and Chervonyi Mayak. There is a lot of destruction there - Prokudin said.

He also said that Bilozerka has been under air and artillery strikes since the morning, where more than 2 dozen private houses have been damaged. According to Prokudin, a woman was injured in Bilozerka, she was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with an explosive injury, she is now in moderate condition and is in hospital.

Yesterday, a 50-year-old volunteer was wounded on the outskirts of Lviv village. He was treated and released for outpatient treatment.

Recall

A bank building in Bilopillia, Sumy region was damaged by enemy Grad rocket fire. Four employees who were in the building were unharmed.