Intimacy for 20 thousand: pimps who organized a brothel will be tried in Donetsk region

A case against three residents of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovs'k region accused of pimping has been brought to court. According to investigators, they organized an intimate business in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

At the beginning of 2023, a resident of Pavlohrad decided to organize a "service" to provide intimate services in Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in order to make illegal profit the statement said.

According to investigators, they involved eight women aged 14 to 40 in the illegal business, who provided intimate services.

The defendants found clients through advertisements placed on Internet sites and through their friends.

After connecting with the "administrator", visitors were familiarized with the price list of the "brothel". On average, men had to pay from 12,000 to 20,000 UAH for an hour-long "appointment" with girls. After paying the deposit, the "company's driver" brought the girls to the agreed places from Dnipropetrovs'k region said the prosecutor's office.

Law enforcement officers exposed their illegal activities in September 2023.

The case file has now been submitted to court. All three are charged under Part 3 of Article 303 (pimping committed by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 10 years in prison.

Kyiv exposes drug dealers who supplied illegal substances to detainees in pre-trial detention centers