International community should introduce mechanisms to obtain information from Russia on missing persons - Lubinets

The international community and other countries should introduce specific mechanisms for obtaining information from Russia on missing persons. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Lubinets spoke at the international conference "Solving the Problem of Missing Persons: Defending the ‘Right to Know’ for Families", which is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"First of all, to make the international community understand the scale of the problem, I showed a thematic video on the abduction of civilians by Russia. Hundreds of people are missing and we do not know their fate. This has been going on for over 10 years - since the beginning of the armed aggression in 2014! He also emphasized that Russia violates the Geneva Conventions when it abducts civilians and fails to inform Ukraine about the capture of military personnel. Unfortunately, due to the inaction of the ICRC and the position of the Russian Federation, it is extremely difficult for Ukraine to receive information," Lubinets wrote.

About 42 thousand Ukrainians are listed in the register of missing persons

He emphasized that despite this, Ukraine is constantly engaging foreign partners and international institutions, including national human rights institutions, in the negotiation process to exchange prisoners of war, return civilians and obtain information about missing persons.

"We are working on this within the framework of paragraph 4 of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He also cited specific stories when the Russian Federation killed civilians and Ukrainians died in captivity of the aggressor. Therefore, it is extremely important for us to receive information about missing persons and know their fate!" Lubinets said.

The Ombudsperson also emphasized that the international community and other countries should:

- Exert diplomatic influence on Russia to facilitate the return of prisoners of war and civilians;

- Become a patron state for the return home of civilians and prisoners of war;

- Introduce specific mechanisms for obtaining information from the Russian Federation on missing persons.

"Together we have to find information about the missing persons and resist the aggression of the Russian Federation!" added the Ombudsman.

Russia is deliberately slowing down the process of returning our children - Lubinets