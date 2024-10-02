International community should introduce mechanisms to obtain information from Russia on missing persons - Lubinets

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 32156 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 99507 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161505 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134888 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141416 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138229 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179501 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170552 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139590 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139281 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85192 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107184 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109320 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179501 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170552 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187017 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139281 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139590 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145536 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137018 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153991 views
Actual
International community should introduce mechanisms to obtain information from Russia on missing persons - Lubinets

International community should introduce mechanisms to obtain information from Russia on missing persons - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14055 views

Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets called on the international community to introduce mechanisms for obtaining information from Russia on missing persons. He emphasized the importance of diplomatic influence and cooperation for the return of prisoners.

The international community and other countries should introduce specific mechanisms for obtaining information from Russia on missing persons. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Lubinets spoke at the international conference "Solving the Problem of Missing Persons: Defending the ‘Right to Know’ for Families", which is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"First of all, to make the international community understand the scale of the problem, I showed a thematic video on the abduction of civilians by Russia. Hundreds of people are missing and we do not know their fate. This has been going on for over 10 years - since the beginning of the armed aggression in 2014! He also emphasized that Russia violates the Geneva Conventions when it abducts civilians and fails to inform Ukraine about the capture of military personnel. Unfortunately, due to the inaction of the ICRC and the position of the Russian Federation, it is extremely difficult for Ukraine to receive information," Lubinets wrote.

About 42 thousand Ukrainians are listed in the register of missing persons17.07.24, 10:27 • 28531 view

He emphasized that despite this, Ukraine is constantly engaging foreign partners and international institutions, including national human rights institutions, in the negotiation process to exchange prisoners of war, return civilians and obtain information about missing persons.

"We are working on this within the framework of paragraph 4 of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. He also cited specific stories when the Russian Federation killed civilians and Ukrainians died in captivity of the aggressor. Therefore, it is extremely important for us to receive information about missing persons and know their fate!" Lubinets said.

The Ombudsperson also emphasized that the international community and other countries should:

- Exert diplomatic influence on Russia to facilitate the return of prisoners of war and civilians;

- Become a patron state for the return home of civilians and prisoners of war;

- Introduce specific mechanisms for obtaining information from the Russian Federation on missing persons.

"Together we have to find information about the missing persons and resist the aggression of the Russian Federation!" added the Ombudsman.

Russia is deliberately slowing down the process of returning our children - Lubinets02.10.24, 12:30 • 14791 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising