Russia is deliberately slowing down the process of returning our children - Lubinets

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83402 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105488 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170184 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139582 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183599 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174008 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101498 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111301 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113414 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57949 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 64335 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183599 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174008 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190246 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142620 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147240 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138629 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155468 views
Russia is deliberately slowing down the process of returning our children - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14792 views

Ombudsman Lubinets said that Russia deliberately delays the process of returning abducted Ukrainian children. Ukraine is working to improve legal mechanisms to protect children's rights and return them.

Ukraine is actively working to improve legal mechanisms to protect the rights of children and their return, but Russia is deliberately delaying this process.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets at the Third Plenary Event of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, UNN reports.

He informed the audience that Russia has abducted more than 20 thousand children from Ukraine. However, there is a high risk of deportation of another 1.5 million children who remain in the temporarily occupied territories. Forcibly displaced and deported persons have their personal data changed so that their relatives and homeland cannot find them and return them. Our children are even sent to so-called “re-education camps” where they are zombified with Russian propaganda. Just imagine: our children are being forced to deny their Ukrainian origin

- wrote Lubinets.

According to him, he told international partners about the situation with orphanages, such as the Oleshky Orphanage, which is subordinated to the Kherson Regional Council, where children were first moved to the occupied territories and later deported to Russia. In addition, children from the Kherson Regional Children's Home were deported to Russia and adopted without the necessary permission.

We are aware of the facts that Ukrainian orphans taken to Russia receive inadequate medical care and have inadequate living conditions. Ukraine is independently searching for and verifying the whereabouts of children, tracing their relatives and involving family-based forms of care in this process

- Lubinets said.

 The Ombudsperson noted that Ukraine is working to improve legal mechanisms and interaction between state bodies to protect the rights of children and their return. In particular, two important resolutions were adopted, which are key steps in organizing internal processes aimed at returning deported Ukrainian children and guaranteeing their rights upon return.

The main problem now is that Russia is deliberately slowing down the process of returning our children

- He emphasized.

During the meeting, they summarized the work of the Coalition over the past six months, outlined plans for the future and adopted a Joint Statement outlining the key principles of child return: transparency of information about children, access to children for international missions, support for Ukraine's humanitarian efforts, continued support for the reintegration process, and guaranteeing children access to justice and fairness.

Recall

There has been no agreement on the exchange of children between Ukraine and Russia and there can be no such agreement, according to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets , who reacted to media reports that Qatar had allegedly announced an agreement on the exchange of 13 children. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
katarQatar
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising