Intensity of enemy's attacks has increased several times - National Guard spokesman on occupants' intensification in the Limansko-Kupiansk sector

The enemy attacked with multiple rocket launchers and artillery over the day: a total of 146 attacks in the eastern direction and 87 in the southern direction. This intensity is higher than in the fall of 2023.

This was stated by the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

If we analyze even the use of equipment, then at the end of last year, at the beginning of the first decade of 2023, and now, the intensity of even armored vehicles has almost doubled in certain areas - Muzychuk emphasized.

He also said that the volume of Russian attacks during this day - from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery - confirms the increased intensity of the occupiers' actions.

In total, there were 146 attacks in the eastern sector and 87 in the southern sector. We can see that this intensity is slightly higher than it was before the intensification of actions in the Kupyansk sector - in October, November - said a spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine.

He added that Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to counteract this amount of equipment.

Recall

The Russian invaders attacked the village of Velykyi Burlukwith air bombs. This is the Kharkiv region. The invaders hit the hospital. There are some injured.

In Kharkiv on the evening of January 31, two enemy drones hit the territory of a civilian industrial facility in the Osnovyanskiy district. There were no casualties. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled 20 populated areas in Kharkiv Region.