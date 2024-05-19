Intense fighting continues along the entire frontline, occupants are actively attacking in two directions - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73579 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105628 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148585 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249346 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173871 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165164 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148288 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44130 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38954 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32862 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57346 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51367 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249346 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224138 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73579 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51367 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112689 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113599 views
Actual
Intense fighting continues along the entire frontline, occupants are actively attacking in two directions - General Staff

Intense fighting continues along the entire frontline, occupants are actively attacking in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26598 views

Intense fighting is currently taking place along almost the entire frontline, with the occupiers being most active in the Siversky and Pokrovsk sectors, where numerous clashes, air strikes and enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian defense are taking place.

Currently, intense fighting continues along almost the entire front line, with the greatest activity of the occupiers currently observed in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the day 78 combat engagements have already been recorded. 

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants became somewhat more active, with seven combat engagements taking place there so far. The situation is dynamic, the enemy is trying to push the units of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Liptsi. He launched an air strike near Lukianytsia, using five UAVs.

Ukrainian troops are holding the line, returning fire and counterattacking in certain areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, enemy aircraft attacked in the area of Petropavlivka, the information is being clarified. As of now, Ukrainian troops have repelled four attacks, two more are ongoing. The fighting took place near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. The invaders suffered casualties, information about which is being clarified.

Voloshyn: the enemy keeps trying to storm Chasiv Yar19.05.24, 11:56 • 26372 views

In the Liman sector, the occupants conducted air strikes near Zarichne and in the area of Serebryansky forest. 

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has significantly intensified its activity in the Siverskyi sector. They are trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka. A total of 20 combat engagements have already taken place there 

- the General Staff noted. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted nine attacks, including near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft were operating near New York, Pivnichne, Dachne and Druzhba. 

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of attacks. Russian occupants' aviation is active, striking in the areas of Vovche, Tymofiivka, Yevheniivka and Sokol. Five anti-aircraft gunships were used. In total, 19 attacks have already taken place in this area. Ten of them are still ongoing. 

The Kurakhove sector is also under fire. Since the beginning of the day, five confrontations have taken place near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka. Three of them are still ongoing.  

Over the past day, the enemy made a total of 3,700 attacks on the territory of JFO “Khortytsia” - Voloshyn19.05.24, 12:36 • 25911 views

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to storm our positions near Staromayorske four times. They launched an air strike near Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions. Instead, he used aviation to strike at Mali Shcherbaky and Andriivka.  

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders three times near Krynky, without success. 

The situation on the other fronts, according to the General Staff, has not changed significantly. 

The units of the Defense Forces are bravely holding off the enemy's onslaught along the entire front line. Thanks to their confident and coordinated actions, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to disrupt the enemy's plans. In some places, they are taking measures to improve the tactical situation 

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said. 

Zelenskyy explains why russia may launch an offensive to the north18.05.24, 18:19 • 41454 views

Recall

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially regained the captured positions and captured enemy militants in Kharkiv region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising