Intense fighting continues along the entire frontline, occupants are actively attacking in two directions - General Staff

Currently, intense fighting continues along almost the entire front line, with the greatest activity of the occupiers currently observed in the Siversky and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the day 78 combat engagements have already been recorded.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants became somewhat more active, with seven combat engagements taking place there so far. The situation is dynamic, the enemy is trying to push the units of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Liptsi. He launched an air strike near Lukianytsia, using five UAVs.

Ukrainian troops are holding the line, returning fire and counterattacking in certain areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, enemy aircraft attacked in the area of Petropavlivka, the information is being clarified. As of now, Ukrainian troops have repelled four attacks, two more are ongoing. The fighting took place near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. The invaders suffered casualties, information about which is being clarified.

Voloshyn: the enemy keeps trying to storm Chasiv Yar

In the Liman sector, the occupants conducted air strikes near Zarichne and in the area of Serebryansky forest.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has significantly intensified its activity in the Siverskyi sector. They are trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka. A total of 20 combat engagements have already taken place there - the General Staff noted.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted nine attacks, including near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka and Ivanivske. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft were operating near New York, Pivnichne, Dachne and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of attacks. Russian occupants' aviation is active, striking in the areas of Vovche, Tymofiivka, Yevheniivka and Sokol. Five anti-aircraft gunships were used. In total, 19 attacks have already taken place in this area. Ten of them are still ongoing.

The Kurakhove sector is also under fire. Since the beginning of the day, five confrontations have taken place near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka. Three of them are still ongoing.

Over the past day, the enemy made a total of 3,700 attacks on the territory of JFO “Khortytsia” - Voloshyn

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to storm our positions near Staromayorske four times. They launched an air strike near Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions. Instead, he used aviation to strike at Mali Shcherbaky and Andriivka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders three times near Krynky, without success.

The situation on the other fronts, according to the General Staff, has not changed significantly.

The units of the Defense Forces are bravely holding off the enemy's onslaught along the entire front line. Thanks to their confident and coordinated actions, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to disrupt the enemy's plans. In some places, they are taking measures to improve the tactical situation - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy explains why russia may launch an offensive to the north

Recall

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially regained the captured positions and captured enemy militants in Kharkiv region.