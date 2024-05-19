Over the past day, the enemy made a total of 3,700 attacks on the territory of JFO “Khortytsia” - Voloshyn

Over the past day, 96 combat engagements and 442 attacks took place in the areas of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo, with the enemy firing 3,700 times in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation. The spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Nazar Voloshyn said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Voloshyn said that over the past day the enemy concentrated its efforts in the area of their responsibility, namely: Kharkiv region, Kharkiv direction, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv districts

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 96 combat engagements in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center in the morning. The enemy army is trying to shell the positions of our defenders. As of this morning, 442 attacks have already been registered. Over the past day, the enemy made a total of 3,700 attacks on the territory of the Joint Forces Operation "Khortytsia" ," said the spokesman.

Recall

Despite the difficult circumstances, Ukrainian troops have partially stabilized the situation in the Kharkiv sectorwhere active fighting took place in Vovchansk over the past day, with the enemy losing 125 people and a significant amount of equipment, including 3 tanks.