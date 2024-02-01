Intelligence denies information that Arestovych left Ukraine thanks to a letter from the GUR

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66267 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117110 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122180 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164206 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164961 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267109 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176776 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166822 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237321 views

Popular news
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64097 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99937 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61388 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32539 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42724 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267109 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222669 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234315 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117110 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100194 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100642 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117814 views
Intelligence denies information that Arestovych left Ukraine thanks to a letter from the GUR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25190 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied providing former advisor to the head of the OP Oleksiy Arestovych with documents for traveling abroad and called the reports that he left Ukraine in September 2013 on their letter a fake.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not provide Oleksiy Arestovych, a former freelance advisor to the head of the OP, with any letters or other documents for traveling abroad. UNN reports this with reference to a statement from the DIU.

"Attention - fake! The information about the border crossing and departure from Ukraine of a person named Oleksiy Arestovych on September 4, 2023, allegedly on the basis of a letter from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, published by  NGL.media, is not true," the DIU said in a statement.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that it did not provide Arestovych with letters or any other documents for traveling abroad.

 "Once again, we urge representatives of the media community  to carefully check information before disseminating it," the GUR said.

Context

NGL.media stated that former freelance advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych left Ukraine following a letter from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He crossed the border with Poland last fall and has not returned to Ukraine for almost five months.

From one of his last interviews, published on January 24, it is clear that Alexei Arestovich is currently living in New York.

In December 2023, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the OP, stated that the statements made by Oleksiy Arestovych in interviews and on his social media were strange.

He also confirmedthat Arestovych is abroad.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
new-york-cityNew York City
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising