Intelligence denies information that Arestovych left Ukraine thanks to a letter from the GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not provide Oleksiy Arestovych, a former freelance advisor to the head of the OP, with any letters or other documents for traveling abroad. UNN reports this with reference to a statement from the DIU.

"Attention - fake! The information about the border crossing and departure from Ukraine of a person named Oleksiy Arestovych on September 4, 2023, allegedly on the basis of a letter from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, published by NGL.media, is not true," the DIU said in a statement.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that it did not provide Arestovych with letters or any other documents for traveling abroad.

"Once again, we urge representatives of the media community to carefully check information before disseminating it," the GUR said.

Context

NGL.media stated that former freelance advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych left Ukraine following a letter from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He crossed the border with Poland last fall and has not returned to Ukraine for almost five months.

From one of his last interviews, published on January 24, it is clear that Alexei Arestovich is currently living in New York.

In December 2023, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the OP, stated that the statements made by Oleksiy Arestovych in interviews and on his social media were strange.

He also confirmedthat Arestovych is abroad.