Instead of affordable medicines, there is a UAH 8 billion hole in the budget. Expert criticizes new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32814 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 55381 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101111 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 60821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113897 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100314 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112615 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116643 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151146 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115139 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59728 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107869 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 72669 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 36578 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62615 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101121 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141965 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174382 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27934 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62615 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133464 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135356 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163726 views
Actual
Instead of affordable medicines, there is a UAH 8 billion hole in the budget. Expert criticizes new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market

Instead of affordable medicines, there is a UAH 8 billion hole in the budget. Expert criticizes new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24488 views

State regulation of drug prices and an 8% markup limit could lead to annual budget losses of UAH 8 billion. Experts warn of the risks of drug shortages and bankruptcy of pharmacy chains.

The introduction of state regulation of drug prices, which provides for strict restrictions on margins, could result in billions of dollars in losses for the budget and pose a threat of a shortage of medicines. This was stated by economic blogger Serhiy Lyamets, according to UNN.

According to his estimates, due to the innovations, including the 8% markup limit for distributors and the abolition of marketing agreements between manufacturers and pharmacy chains, the budget will lose at least UAH 7.7-8 billion in tax revenues annually.

According to my sources, we are talking about at least UAH 7.7 billion a year in so-called underpaid taxes. Where do these figures come from? Let's see. Only the five largest retail pharmacy chains paid more than UAH 4.5 billion in taxes in 2024. Moreover, the payment of taxes by pharmacy chains is growing every year. In 2024, it was 20% compared to 2023. In total, according to my sources, all retail drug chains paid UAH 7.6 billion in taxes in 2024. And wholesalers paid even more. The reason is very clear: the market has once again increased. Thus, in 2024, the turnover of the pharmacy market probably exceeded UAH 200 billion. Given these figures, we could assume that in 2025 the amount of tax revenues could be even higher. But they won't

- said the expert.

According to him, both the retail and wholesale pharmaceutical sectors will lose.

“The traditional large profit will be replaced by a limited markup on medicines, and the 20% VAT will also be replaced by a 7% rate. This means that both the amount from which taxes are paid and the tax percentage itself will decrease. Multiply the aforementioned restrictions by UAH 200 billion and you will get a significant reduction in tax revenues,” Lyamets said.

Image

In addition, manufacturers and importers always invest in marketing services to promote their products in retail. However, due to the CMU Resolution , these investments have been banned, meaning that 20% VAT tax will not be paid on them either. According to the expert, tax revenues from retail trade will decrease by 70%, which in absolute terms equals approximately UAH 5.3 billion per year.

Wholesale trade has also received a “work order” from the Cabinet of Ministers to meet the 8% markup. In fact, their margins will be reduced by a quarter and limited by quotas, which will result in a UAH 2.4 billion reduction in tax revenues. In total, the projected tax losses in retail and wholesale trade will amount to almost UAH 7.7 billion per year. Manufacturers will suffer smaller losses from the innovations, but their tax revenues will decrease due to lower selling prices. According to some estimates, it will be about 2%. This will be reflected in minus UAH 60-70 million in income tax. We add this amount as well. It turns out that total budget losses in 2025 will amount to about UAH 8 billion

- noted Lyamets.

In addition, the abolition of marketing agreements that previously provided discounts on medicines will create risks of bankruptcies among pharmacy chains, staff reductions, and a general decline in the drug assortment.

The expert warns that restrictions on competition will inevitably lead to a shortage of drugs and further increase in the price of medicines.

Any administrative interference in the market ends up in higher prices. As a result of market contraction, the market is usually concentrated in the hands of the largest players. Concentration means increased market power. This leads to price increases in one way or another. In our case, it will eventually result in higher prices for medicines

- He emphasized.

At the same time, Lyamets reminded that the abolition of marketing agreements contradicts European practice, where such agreements are a standard retail tool. Mr. Lyamets believes that instead of administrative bans, a mechanism for price regulation should have been developed in cooperation with market participants.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading the draft law No. 11493 on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. In particular, one of the provisions is the establishment of a margin of 8% for distributors and representative offices of foreign pharmaceutical companies.

The European Business Association urged the President of Ukraine to veto the draft law passed by the parliament due to concerns that the innovations could negatively affect the health of patients.

In addition, the government, pursuant to the NSDC decision, approved a resolution to regulate the markup on medicines.

Add

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has not ruled out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies after the law comes into force, which could affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising