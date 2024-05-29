Instead of a trial in Vienna. How Acting Deputy Chairman of the state tax service Sokur ignores the interrogation in the case of an" attempt " on his life

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78095 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140382 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145430 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240029 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172035 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163784 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148016 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219993 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206493 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110915 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38680 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57250 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106751 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 57489 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219993 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206493 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232557 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219685 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12003 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19141 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106757 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110920 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158594 views
Instead of a trial in Vienna. How Acting Deputy Chairman of the state tax service Sokur ignores the interrogation in the case of an" attempt " on his life

Instead of a trial in Vienna. How Acting Deputy Chairman of the state tax service Sokur ignores the interrogation in the case of an" attempt " on his life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28674 views

Acting Deputy Chairman of the state tax service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur ignored the meeting of the Solomiansky District Court of Kiev, which is considering the case of an alleged attempt on the taxman's life. During the hearing, his representative handed over to the court a document stating that Sokur was allegedly on a business trip to Vienna.

Acting deputy chairman of the state tax service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur once again ignored the meeting of the Solomiansky District Court of Kiev, which is considering the case of an alleged attempt on the life of a taxman, the correspondent reports UNN.

During the hearing, Sokur's representative handed over to the court a document stating that Sokur was allegedly on a business trip to Vienna. Because of this, the judge was forced to postpone the meeting, because the interrogation of the victim was planned.

It is worth noting that there are no reports on Sokur's participation in international events on the official website of the state tax service.

The lawyer of the suspects, Tetiana Okhrimchuk, said at the meeting that Yevhen Sokur had not yet appeared at any of the meetings and had not even informed the court about the reasons for his absence.

Such behavior of the victim, who, as he himself claims, wants justice, could surprise society and the court. About that not in this case.

UNN previously investigated the case of the "attempted murder" of Sokur and it turned out that there were too many questions about it. And here the point is not even that the taxman himself is a person involved in criminal proceedings that are being investigated by the state Bureau of Investigation. 

Law enforcement officers suspect that Sokur's illegal decision to revoke the license of Ukrtatnafta probably entailed serious consequences for the company, as well as for the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of Defense and the state's defense capability.

After reports that Sokur's life was allegedly threatened, everyone quickly forgot about the case.

However, if you look more closely, the "attempt" on the taxman looks more like a well-thought-out and prepared dramatization. 

For more information about how the events unfolded and what preceded them, see the article "What's wrong with the attempt on the life of the acting deputy chairman of the state tax service of Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
viennaVienna
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising