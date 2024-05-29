Instead of a trial in Vienna. How Acting Deputy Chairman of the state tax service Sokur ignores the interrogation in the case of an" attempt " on his life

Acting deputy chairman of the state tax service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur once again ignored the meeting of the Solomiansky District Court of Kiev, which is considering the case of an alleged attempt on the life of a taxman, the correspondent reports UNN.

During the hearing, Sokur's representative handed over to the court a document stating that Sokur was allegedly on a business trip to Vienna. Because of this, the judge was forced to postpone the meeting, because the interrogation of the victim was planned.

It is worth noting that there are no reports on Sokur's participation in international events on the official website of the state tax service.

The lawyer of the suspects, Tetiana Okhrimchuk, said at the meeting that Yevhen Sokur had not yet appeared at any of the meetings and had not even informed the court about the reasons for his absence.

Such behavior of the victim, who, as he himself claims, wants justice, could surprise society and the court. About that not in this case.

UNN previously investigated the case of the "attempted murder" of Sokur and it turned out that there were too many questions about it. And here the point is not even that the taxman himself is a person involved in criminal proceedings that are being investigated by the state Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement officers suspect that Sokur's illegal decision to revoke the license of Ukrtatnafta probably entailed serious consequences for the company, as well as for the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of Defense and the state's defense capability.

After reports that Sokur's life was allegedly threatened, everyone quickly forgot about the case.

However, if you look more closely, the "attempt" on the taxman looks more like a well-thought-out and prepared dramatization.

