Instagram is testing videos up to 90 minutes long to compete with YouTube

Instagram is testing a new video format called Features, which will allow creators to publish videos up to an hour and a half long. The platform hopes to attract podcasters, comedians and other long-form content creators, as well as keep viewers inside the app. Bild reports, UNN writes.

Details

The start of testing was announced on October 26 by Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Vice President of Product Tessa Lyons. Following initial trials in Brazil, the feature will become available to selected creators in the United States. It is not yet known when it will be launched in other countries, including Germany.

The long videos will be linked to the familiar Reels. Users will be able to watch a short clip from a podcast or show and go directly to the full version without leaving Instagram. Full-length videos are also planned to appear in the recommendations section. The videos will be horizontal, including to accommodate viewing on televisions.

This is not Instagram’s first attempt to enter the long-form video market: in 2018, the company launched IGTV, but shut down the service in 2022. Now the platform is once again trying to bring short videos and full-length shows together in a single app.

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