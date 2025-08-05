Inspector of Odesa TCC served with suspicion: official involved in scheme selling deferrals from mobilization

The State Bureau of Investigation announced suspicion to an employee of the Primorsky District Territorial Recruitment Center in Odesa. According to the investigation, he was involved in a criminal scheme whose participants sold deferrals from mobilization for money. His accomplices were exposed back in April - then investigators established an entire network of officials and intermediaries, the SBI reported, according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees announced suspicion to an inspector of the Primorsky District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Odesa, who participated in a scheme to organize illegal deferment from military service. His accomplices were exposed by the SBI earlier, in April 2025. At that time, suspicion was announced to employees of the Ministry of Defense's supply center and its two accomplices. - the post says.

As stated, they sought out those wishing to avoid military service and offered to remove them from military registration for 12-16 thousand US dollars.

The investigation established that an employee of the Primorsky RTC and SP helped them. The organizer of the scheme was also exposed – an unemployed resident of Odesa who had connections and acquaintances with all participants in the scheme, managed the processes, and even forged some documents. - added the Bureau.

