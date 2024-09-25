India exchanges information between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate talks on ending the war - Foreign Minister

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104255 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168232 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138510 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143514 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139188 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182737 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112089 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173233 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104759 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100725 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110418 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112546 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52181 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58787 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189513 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142141 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138271 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155135 views
India exchanges information between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate talks on ending the war - Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15013 views

India's foreign minister said the government is engaged in a dialogue with both sides to speed up the end of the war. India is sharing information between Ukraine and Russia, hoping to start serious peace talks.

Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar believes that Russia's war in Ukraine  cannot be resolved on the battlefield. According to him, the Indian government is reaching out to both sides to see if it can do anything to speed up the end of the war and start “serious talks” between the two countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Hindu

“This is a kind of study that we are conducting. I mean, it's not like we have a peace plan,” Jaishankar said on Tuesday. 

The minister said that the government was sharing the conversations it had with one side with the other.

“My sense is that both sides appreciate it,” he said, adding that there are not many countries and leaders who are willing or able to engage with both sides.

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. 

Modi visited Kyiv in late August and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
indiaIndia
narendra-modiNarendra Modi
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

