India exchanges information between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate talks on ending the war - Foreign Minister

Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar believes that Russia's war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield. According to him, the Indian government is reaching out to both sides to see if it can do anything to speed up the end of the war and start “serious talks” between the two countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Hindu.

“This is a kind of study that we are conducting. I mean, it's not like we have a peace plan,” Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

The minister said that the government was sharing the conversations it had with one side with the other.

“My sense is that both sides appreciate it,” he said, adding that there are not many countries and leaders who are willing or able to engage with both sides.

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Modi visited Kyiv in late August and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.