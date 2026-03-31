In Zhytomyr region, a village council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion for inaccurate declaration of property worth UAH 46 million

$43.800.0450.310.17
ukenru
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 3284 views
Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that it had sent an extradition request for Mindich to Israel
12:21 PM • 9410 views
"No good news": Kallas states there is no decision yet on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 10239 views
Average salary in Ukraine increased by 1% in a month: who earns the most and wherePhoto
Exclusive
March 30, 05:17 PM • 29701 views
From April 1, the gas supply scheme may change – will there be enough resources and what will happen to tariffs?
March 30, 03:29 PM • 115183 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?
Exclusive
March 30, 01:48 PM • 60522 views
"Five years is an optimistic scenario" - expert on Ukraine's path to the EU
Exclusive
March 30, 12:43 PM • 61341 views
How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work
March 30, 10:47 AM • 60291 views
EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine
March 30, 10:19 AM • 44916 views
Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs
March 30, 09:50 AM • 36234 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
2.2m/s
58%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kallas and EU foreign ministers arrive in Kyiv - first statementsPhotoVideoMarch 31, 05:28 AM • 46892 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideoMarch 31, 06:33 AM • 40142 views
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhotoMarch 31, 07:42 AM • 43221 views
Netanyahu tries to "sit on two chairs" between Russia and Iran - Zelenskyy08:25 AM • 24552 views
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Ukraine's main military goal for 202609:10 AM • 23795 views
Publications
What distinguishes Coca-Cola from Pepsi - composition, recipe, and "secret" ingredients of favorite drinksPhoto11:05 AM • 18177 views
From Mexican bread to Finnish pudding - Easter baking in different countries of the worldPhotoMarch 31, 07:42 AM • 43503 views
Rallies in the USA — is it possible to remove Trump through impeachment?March 30, 03:29 PM • 115183 views
In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermenPhotoMarch 30, 02:18 PM • 59970 views
How Odrex Clinic is losing patients and money due to public scandalsMarch 30, 11:40 AM • 72122 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Israel
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet displayed in Washington, mocking Trump's decor amid White House renovationsPhotoVideo11:59 AM • 10028 views
Louis Vuitton created an edible Easter bag made of chocolate weighing over a kilogramPhoto11:46 AM • 9196 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideoMarch 31, 06:33 AM • 40365 views
"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic charactersMarch 30, 04:42 PM • 33681 views
Sophie Turner injured - "Tomb Raider" series filming halted for two weeksMarch 30, 03:06 PM • 30633 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

In Zhytomyr region, a village council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion for inaccurate declaration of property worth UAH 46 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

The official failed to declare corporate rights, income, and real estate in reports for 2022–2024. The prosecutor's office served the village council deputy with a notice of suspicion of a crime.

In Zhytomyr region, a village council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion for inaccurate declaration of property worth UAH 46 million

In Zhytomyr region, a village council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion for failing to declare over UAH 46 million. The official concealed income, corporate rights, real estate, and financial obligations in declarations for 2022–2024. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Zhytomyr region, prosecutors of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office served a notice of suspicion to a deputy of one of the village councils in Berdychiv district for declaring inaccurate information (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This concerns over UAH 46 million not reflected in annual declarations.

- the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in the declarations for 2022–2024, the official failed to declare a significant amount of assets, income, and financial obligations, including:

• corporate rights worth over UAH 5.7 million

• income from entrepreneurial activity

• almost UAH 5.8 million in income from unidentified sources

• proceeds from the alienation of property

• financial obligations exceeding UAH 19 million

In addition, the declarations lack information about real estate - a land plot and an apartment where the deputy lived, which belongs to his mother, valued at over UAH 850,000.

National Guard Colonel detained for attempting to buy 'disability' for $6,000 - Prosecutor's Office30.03.26, 11:02 • 4554 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Village
Zhytomyr Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine