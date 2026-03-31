In Zhytomyr region, a village council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion for inaccurate declaration of property worth UAH 46 million

In Zhytomyr region, a village council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion for failing to declare over UAH 46 million. The official concealed income, corporate rights, real estate, and financial obligations in declarations for 2022–2024. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Zhytomyr region, prosecutors of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office served a notice of suspicion to a deputy of one of the village councils in Berdychiv district for declaring inaccurate information (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This concerns over UAH 46 million not reflected in annual declarations. - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in the declarations for 2022–2024, the official failed to declare a significant amount of assets, income, and financial obligations, including:

• corporate rights worth over UAH 5.7 million

• income from entrepreneurial activity

• almost UAH 5.8 million in income from unidentified sources

• proceeds from the alienation of property

• financial obligations exceeding UAH 19 million

In addition, the declarations lack information about real estate - a land plot and an apartment where the deputy lived, which belongs to his mother, valued at over UAH 850,000.

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