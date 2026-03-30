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National Guard Colonel detained for attempting to buy 'disability' for $6,000 - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

The former head of the National Guard base was detained while transferring a bribe for a fictitious certificate. The court chose pre-trial detention with a bail of UAH 1 million for the suspect.

National Guard Colonel detained for attempting to buy 'disability' for $6,000 - Prosecutor's Office

A National Guard colonel was detained for attempting to buy a fictitious disability for $6,000, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine, former head of the Central Base of Production and Technological Equipment, was detained. He was exposed while attempting to obtain a fictitious disability to be discharged from service and receive state payments.

- stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, "the serviceman wanted to be illegally removed from military registration by obtaining a group II disability." "To do this, he approached a member of the expert team of one of Kyiv's medical institutions and offered an unlawful benefit for the 'necessary' decision," the prosecutor's office noted.

"Despite the refusal of the medical worker, who confirmed the absence of grounds for establishing his disability, the suspect did not abandon his intention. On March 24, 2026, he handed over part of the agreed amount - 3 thousand US dollars, after which he was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the report states.

During urgent searches, as indicated, funds and other evidence were seized. The possible involvement of other persons is being checked.

On March 25, he was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - providing an unlawful benefit to an official. The next day, the court chose a preventive measure - detention with an alternative bail of almost 1 million UAH. The defense's request to release the suspect on bail was denied.

- stated the prosecutor's office.

In Lviv, three doctors from the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) will be tried for issuing 56 fictitious disability certificates03.03.26, 17:17 • 4842 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies