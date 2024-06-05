In Zaporozhye restored traffic through Dneproges - RMA

Four days after the Russian missile strike, traffic was restored in Zaporizhzhia through the Dnipro HPP dam.This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In the 4 days since the enemy attack, the people who were engaged in restoring traffic have done an incredible thing. Everyone worked around the clock so that Zaporozhye residents could move between the two banks safely and without traffic jams as quickly as possible Fedorov said.

Addition

This weekend, June 1 traffic through the Dnieper hydroelectric power station was temporarily blocked due to a nighttime Russian missile strike on the dam.

Recall

On Saturday, June 1, the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov said that Dneproges is in critical condition. According to him, at that time it was not even about generating electricity.