In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of night attacks increased to 13 people

In Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were injured as a result of nighttime enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

13 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia: 7 women, 5 men and a 15-year-old boy, - the statement said.

Details

In total, during the day, the occupiers struck 363 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops conducted 9 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Kamianske and Pyatikhatky.

209 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka and Robotyne were hit by 4 MLRS attacks.

146 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

There were 95 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Recall

On the evening of September 22, Russians struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were partially destroyed, surrounding houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.