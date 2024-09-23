In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of night attacks increased to 13 people
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of night attacks in Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were injured. During the day, the occupiers carried out 363 attacks on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, UAV attacks and artillery shelling.
13 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia: 7 women, 5 men and a 15-year-old boy,
Details
In total, during the day, the occupiers struck 363 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops conducted 9 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Zarichne, Kamianske and Pyatikhatky.
- 209 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.
- Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka and Robotyne were hit by 4 MLRS attacks.
- 146 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
There were 95 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.
Recall
On the evening of September 22, Russians struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were partially destroyed, surrounding houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.