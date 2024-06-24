In Volhynia, universities will transfer lists of expelled students to the shopping center

Rectors of higher educational institutions of Volhynia will provide the regional territorial Center for recruitment and social support with lists of expelled persons who have not fulfilled the conditions for enrollment. This is reported by the Volyn regional military administration, writes UNN.

Mobilization remains one of the most difficult and at the same time the most important tasks that are being worked on in our country. Defenders and defenders at the front need reinforcement and respite, so it is necessary to fulfill the tasks set by the General Staff. Consequently, one of the issues that was studied and analyzed during the next meeting of the regional Defense Council was the entry of those liable for military service into higher educational institutions in order to receive a deferral from mobilization, - said the head of RMA Yuri Pogulayko.

Details

The RMA noted that rectors of higher educational institutions of Volhynia were involved in the discussion, who reported on the admission conditions and outlined statistics on the number of students who are currently studying at universities.

In addition, they assured that there is a clear agreement with the regional shopping center and PO that they will provide lists of expelled persons who did not fulfill the conditions for enrollment. At the same time, following the meeting of the regional Defense Council, he instructed the heads of relevant law enforcement agencies to keep this under control and make it impossible to evade mobilization by studying at universities., - said the head of RMA.

