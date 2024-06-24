In Volhynia, universities will transfer lists of expelled students to the shopping center

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91246 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119735 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189283 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233633 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143362 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369151 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181751 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91225 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86074 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102923 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100062 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119707 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4390 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11713 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13360 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17349 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Volhynia, universities will transfer lists of expelled students to the shopping center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13048 views

Universities of the Volyn region will send lists of expelled students who are subject to mobilization to the shopping center and joint ventures.

In Volhynia, universities will transfer lists of expelled students to the shopping center

Rectors of higher educational institutions of Volhynia will provide the regional territorial Center for recruitment and social support with lists of expelled persons who have not fulfilled the conditions for enrollment. This is reported by the Volyn regional military administration, writes UNN.

Mobilization remains one of the most difficult and at the same time the most important tasks that are being worked on in our country. Defenders and defenders at the front need reinforcement and respite, so it is necessary to fulfill the tasks set by the General Staff. Consequently, one of the issues that was studied and analyzed during the next meeting of the regional Defense Council was the entry of those liable for military service into higher educational institutions in order to receive a deferral from mobilization,

- said the head of RMA Yuri Pogulayko.

Details

The RMA noted that rectors of higher educational institutions of Volhynia were involved in the discussion, who reported on the admission conditions and outlined statistics on the number of students who are currently studying at universities.

In addition, they assured that there is a clear agreement with the regional shopping center and PO that they will provide lists of expelled persons who did not fulfill the conditions for enrollment. At the same time, following the meeting of the regional Defense Council, he instructed the heads of relevant law enforcement agencies to keep this under control and make it impossible to evade mobilization by studying at universities.,

- said the head of RMA.

In Ternopil region, bus passengers blocked the highway due to the fact that the driver was taken away by representatives of the shopping center: what is known6/20/24, 3:50 PM • 11482 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31