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In Ukraine, over the first nine months of 2026, only five cases involving the falsification of vehicle VIN codes were referred to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

During the first nine months of 2026, 599 offenses involving VIN codes were registered, but only five cases were referred to court.

In Ukraine, over the first nine months of 2026, only five cases involving the falsification of vehicle VIN codes were referred to court

This year, 599 criminal offenses related to the counterfeiting, destruction, or replacement of VIN codes on vehicle identification plates were registered in Ukraine, but only five cases were referred to court. Opendatabot reports, according to UNN.

Details

Physical education for car owners: the VIN code was "counterfeited," a case was opened, the case was closed. And only 1% of the cases reached court In Ukraine, 599 criminal offenses involving the counterfeiting, destruction, or replacement of VIN codes and other vehicle identification numbers were registered in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. At the same time, only 5 cases were referred to court. The rest have not yet reached the finish line

- the post says.

According to the available information, the problem of counterfeit vehicle identification numbers has remained relevant in Ukraine for several years. Since 2020, law enforcement agencies have registered more than 11,400 such offenses, but only 69 cases have been referred to court.

In previous years, about 40% of cases were closed; this year, one in five. It seems that the path from registration to court here is more complicated than a route through all of Ukraine's roads. The largest number of offenses this year was recorded in Kyiv — 169, in Dnipropetrovsk region — 114, and in Odesa region — 45. Together, this is more than half of all registered cases. Incidentally, counterfeiting a VIN code carries not only a fine of UAH 2,550 to 4,250, but also other penalties, including restriction of liberty for up to 3 years

- the post says.

Let us recall

Law enforcement officers recorded 1,243 offenses involving the operation of vehicles while intoxicated in 2025, which is 22 more than during the same period in 2024. The largest number of violations was detected in Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, and Sumy regions.

Alla Kiosak

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