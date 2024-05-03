In Ukraine, a separate subgroup will work on the issue of confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation: the government has decided

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to set up a subgroup to confiscate frozen Russian sovereign assets abroad in favor of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Friday, UNN reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a clear task to ensure that Russian assets frozen in the West are used for the benefit of Ukraine. Today we are taking an important step. We are approving a draft decree of the President of Ukraine that updates the composition of the working group that develops compensation mechanisms. And we are creating a separate subgroup that will work directly on the issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad - Shmyhal wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the subgroup will also include representatives of ministries, the President's Office, the Parliament, the NBU, and Ukrainian and foreign experts.

G7 says full confiscation of Russian assets no longer on the table, seeks alternatives - FT