In Zakarpattia region, fugitives were hiding from border guards in a forest belt, trying to get to Hungary

In Transcarpathia, border guards found a group of men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Near the border with Hungary, border guards found two people - residents of Donetsk and Cherkasy regions. During further search operations on the outskirts of the village of Velyka Palad, border guards found seven more men trying to hide in a forest belt. It was found out that four of the detainees had come to Zakarpattia from Kyiv region, one from Poltava region, one from Dnipropetrovs'k region and one from Cherkasy region to illegally enter the EU. All of them were carrying bags with essentials.

According to border guards, each of the detainees spent between $500 and $4,000 paying for the services of smugglers to illegally cross the border.

After the detention, the group was taken to the border guard unit to draw up administrative reports.

Add

At the moment, officers of the operational and investigative units of the Mukachevo Detachment are actively working to identify the persons involved in organizing the men's illegal travels abroad.