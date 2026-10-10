In the Zhytomyr region, the enemy struck transport infrastructure; one person was injured

As a result of Russia’s strike on a transport infrastructure facility in Korosten, Zhytomyr region, one person was injured. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

In Zhytomyr region, one person was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a transport infrastructure facility in Korosten - the statement says.

The attack caused a fire. Rescuers extinguished it under the constant threat of repeated shelling. The fire has now been extinguished.

Twelve rescuers and three units of State Emergency Service equipment were working at the scene.

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildings