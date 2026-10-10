The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildings

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
04:55 AM • 15227 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
04:16 AM • 20085 views
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildingsPhotoVideo
03:32 AM • 18322 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
02:56 AM • 16376 views
Iran wants to join the CIS in a new format
02:18 AM • 15824 views
Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
01:18 AM • 15309 views
"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"
12:17 AM • 15752 views
Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticismVideo
October 9, 11:38 PM • 14447 views
Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — pollPhoto
October 9, 10:36 PM • 15610 views
Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT
October 9, 09:46 PM • 16778 views
Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
70%
749mm
Popular news
Putin's plane managed to land in Moscow on its second attempt amid an attack on the airportPhotoOctober 9, 08:00 PM • 16863 views
Rihanna admitted that she is hiding at least 170 unreleased songs – fans have been waiting for a new album for 10 yearsOctober 9, 09:06 PM • 18439 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having childrenOctober 9, 10:05 PM • 21297 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 18678 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor12:06 AM • 16928 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 33445 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 35047 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 40678 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 53331 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 84743 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Chuck Schumer
Masoud Pezeshkian
Jeff Bezos
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Turkmenistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 years02:07 AM • 10259 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhoto01:06 AM • 10584 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor12:06 AM • 17122 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 18860 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having childrenOctober 9, 10:05 PM • 21483 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Truth Social

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20120 views

A Russian strike on a five-story building in Zaporizhzhia killed four people and wounded four others. People may still be under the rubble.

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildings

Four people were killed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of October 10. Four others were injured, and one of the victims was hospitalized. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, three people sustained minor injuries, while another person is in hospital. At the same time, another person may presumably still be under the rubble of the destroyed structures.

Rescuers continue search operations at the site of the Russian strike. Information about possible casualties is being уточнена.

What is known about the attack on Zaporizhzhia

Earlier, the regional authorities reported that two people had been killed in the shelling. There were also reports that people might be trapped under the rubble of residential buildings.

On the morning of October 10, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia, hitting a five-story residential building. Emergency services began working at the site of the attack.

The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, so the number of victims may change.

A large family was injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Rivne region; four children were hospitalized09.10.26, 19:22 • 3474 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia