The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildings

Four people were killed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of October 10. Four others were injured, and one of the victims was hospitalized. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, three people sustained minor injuries, while another person is in hospital. At the same time, another person may presumably still be under the rubble of the destroyed structures.

Rescuers continue search operations at the site of the Russian strike. Information about possible casualties is being уточнена.

What is known about the attack on Zaporizhzhia

Earlier, the regional authorities reported that two people had been killed in the shelling. There were also reports that people might be trapped under the rubble of residential buildings.

On the morning of October 10, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia, hitting a five-story residential building. Emergency services began working at the site of the attack.

The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, so the number of victims may change.

A large family was injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Rivne region; four children were hospitalized