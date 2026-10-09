A large family was injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Rivne region; four children were hospitalized

A large family was injured in an enemy attack in the Rivne region. As reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, seven people were injured — two women, a man and four children, UNN reports.

A large family was injured in northern Rivne region as a result of another enemy attack. I instructed the relevant department to keep the situation under constant control - Koval said.

According to him, the family's residential building was substantially damaged.

We would add

Later, according to updated information, seven people were injured: two women, a man and four children.

Three of the children sustained moderately severe injuries. A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition. All those injured have been hospitalized - the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration concluded.

A drone attack on Rivne region destroyed a house, four people were injured