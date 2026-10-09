A large family was injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Rivne region; four children were hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In northern Rivne region, two women, a man, and four children were injured. The house was substantially damaged; a 13-year-old boy is in serious condition.
A large family was injured in an enemy attack in the Rivne region. As reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, seven people were injured — two women, a man and four children, UNN reports.
A large family was injured in northern Rivne region as a result of another enemy attack. I instructed the relevant department to keep the situation under constant control
According to him, the family's residential building was substantially damaged.
We would add
Later, according to updated information, seven people were injured: two women, a man and four children.
Three of the children sustained moderately severe injuries. A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition. All those injured have been hospitalized
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