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A large family was injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Rivne region; four children were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

In northern Rivne region, two women, a man, and four children were injured. The house was substantially damaged; a 13-year-old boy is in serious condition.

A large family was injured as a result of an enemy attack in the Rivne region; four children were hospitalized

A large family was injured in an enemy attack in the Rivne region. As reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, seven people were injured — two women, a man and four children, UNN reports.

A large family was injured in northern Rivne region as a result of another enemy attack. I instructed the relevant department to keep the situation under constant control 

- Koval said.

According to him, the family's residential building was substantially damaged. 

We would add

Later, according to updated information, seven people were injured: two women, a man and four children.

Three of the children sustained moderately severe injuries. A 13-year-old boy is in serious condition. All those injured have been hospitalized 

- the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration concluded.

A drone attack on Rivne region destroyed a house, four people were injured02.09.26, 23:33 • 10742 views

Antonina Tumanova

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