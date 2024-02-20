In the UK, a court authorizes a car tunnel under the Stonehenge World Heritage Site

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226871 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238545 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225260 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93034 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68058 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74640 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113304 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114184 views
In the UK, a court authorizes a car tunnel under the Stonehenge World Heritage Site

In the UK, a court authorizes a car tunnel under the Stonehenge World Heritage Site

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26956 views

The UK High Court has dismissed a challenge to plans to build a road tunnel near the Stonehenge World Heritage Site, allowing the £1.7 billion project to go ahead despite concerns that it could cause irreversible damage.

The UK High Court has dismissed an activist complaint against the government's plans to build a tunnel under the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Stonehenge. However, the plans for a tunnel near the monument raise many objections from archaeologists and environmentalists, UNN reports with reference to the Independent and France24.

Details

Opponents of the £1.7 billion ($2.1 billion) project pointed to planning officials' assessment that the tunnel could cause "permanent and irreversible damage" to the site, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986. According to the High Court judge's 50-page ruling, the ministers "rightly focused on the relevant policy" and the protesters' evidence "provides no basis to undermine that conclusion.

It should be noted that in 2021, the High Court canceled the tunnel project due to the environmental problems that its construction could create. The Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site group and a private citizen who owns land near the proposed construction site, Andy Rind-Tutt, argued that plans to build the tunnel, especially the western section closer to Stonehenge, could cause "permanent and irreversible damage to the site.

The government initially approved the plans, but last year revived the project. After the new court ruling, the protesters said they were determined to continue their fight.

While this decision is a huge blow and exposes the site to state-sponsored vandalism by National Highway, we will continue to fight. In the final days of a Conservative government that has done so much damage to the country, we cannot allow it to destroy our heritage as well

- said John Adams, chairman of the group.

What is Stonehenge

A giant stone structure near the city of Salisbury in the English county of Wiltshire was built about five thousand years ago, at about the same time as the Egyptian pyramids.

It is still not clear exactly who built this megalithic complex and why. The area around Stonehenge seems to have been of great importance to the Druids in Neolithic Britain. On astronomically significant days, modern pagans gather near the stones of Stonehenge.

In the immediate vicinity of Stonehenge is the lesser-known Avebury Ring stone circle, the West Kenneth Long Barrow mound, which is believed to be even older than Stonehenge, and the man-made chalk mound Silbury Hill, the highest prehistoric mound created by man in Europe, the purpose of which is still under debate.

Recall

The United Kingdom has agreed on a new procedure for extending visas for Ukrainians. According to it, people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russia's invasion almost two years ago will be able to stay in the UK until September 2026.

UNESCO estimates that $9 billion over 10 years is needed to restore Ukrainian cultural sites damaged by the war13.02.24, 21:23 • 28954 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
unescoUNESCO
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope

