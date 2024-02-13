UNESCO estimates that $9 billion over 10 years is needed to restore Ukrainian cultural sites damaged by the war

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

UNESCO estimates that $9 billion over 10 years is needed to restore Ukrainian cultural sites damaged by the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28956 views

UNESCO estimates that it will take $9 billion and 10 years to restore Ukrainian tourist sites damaged by the Russian military.

According to UNESCO representatives, Ukraine will need at least $9 billion and 10 years to restore tourist sites damaged by the Russian military. These figures were announced by the UN cultural agency, adding that the two-year war has so far cost the country more than $19.6 billion in tourism revenue. This was reported by Reuters, according to.UNN

The damage continues to grow, and the needs for sector recovery continue to increase. 

- Krista Pickat, Director of Culture and Emergencies at UNESCO, told reporters.

Details

Krista Pikkat noted that in Kyiv alone, Ukraine has lost $10 billion in revenue that it could have received from tourism if not for the war in the country.

The UNESCO Director for Culture and Emergencies noted that in the first year of the full-scale war, Russia caused more damage to Ukrainian culture. In particular, in 2022, Ukrainian cultural property was damaged 40% more than in 2023.

It is reported that 340 buildings were damaged, including museums, monuments, libraries, and religious sites.

International solidarity will be essential to meet these needs. Implementing risk prevention measures and supporting creative industries are also important levers to reduce the expected long-term impact of the war. 

- noted in the UNESCO report.

Distinguishing cultural property from antiques - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise told about the peculiarities of examination of seized private collections

Recall

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine , in January alone, the invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported, that 872 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, as of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses. Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); communal ownership: 1884 objects (6%).

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyCulture
unescoUNESCO
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

