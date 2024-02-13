UNESCO estimates that $9 billion over 10 years is needed to restore Ukrainian cultural sites damaged by the war

According to UNESCO representatives, Ukraine will need at least $9 billion and 10 years to restore tourist sites damaged by the Russian military. These figures were announced by the UN cultural agency, adding that the two-year war has so far cost the country more than $19.6 billion in tourism revenue. This was reported by Reuters, according to.UNN

The damage continues to grow, and the needs for sector recovery continue to increase. - Krista Pickat, Director of Culture and Emergencies at UNESCO, told reporters.

Details

Krista Pikkat noted that in Kyiv alone, Ukraine has lost $10 billion in revenue that it could have received from tourism if not for the war in the country.

The UNESCO Director for Culture and Emergencies noted that in the first year of the full-scale war, Russia caused more damage to Ukrainian culture. In particular, in 2022, Ukrainian cultural property was damaged 40% more than in 2023.

It is reported that 340 buildings were damaged, including museums, monuments, libraries, and religious sites.

International solidarity will be essential to meet these needs. Implementing risk prevention measures and supporting creative industries are also important levers to reduce the expected long-term impact of the war. - noted in the UNESCO report.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine , in January alone, the invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported, that 872 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, as of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses . Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); communal ownership: 1884 objects (6%).according to