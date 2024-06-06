In the Netherlands, the websites of political forces were subjected to a cyber attack by the Russian Federation after the start of the EU elections

The websites of Dutch parties were attacked in connection with the start of the EU vote, and the pro-Russian hacker group HackNeT on the Telegram social network claimed responsibility for the cyber attacks.

Politico writes about this and transmits UNN.

Details

Several websites of political parties in the Netherlands were subjected to a cyber attack on Thursday, after the start of the election to the European Parliament.

The center-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), the far-right Geert Wilders Freedom Party (PVV) and the populist far-right Forum for Democracy (FvD) have all reported problems on their websites.

In particular, the CDA reported on the X page that its website had been subjected to a "severe" distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

"On election day, we consider this an encroachment on free, democratic elections," the statement said.

The pro-Russian hacker group HackNet on the Telegram social network claimed responsibility for the cyberattacks.

"The Netherlands is the first country to vote for a new European Parliament," the group wrote in a message in Russian. "So they will be the first to suffer from DDoS attacks.

Addition

In the Netherlands, the first voters cast their ballots in the European Parliament elections. Polling stations in the country have been open since 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Geert Wilders' right-wing populist Freedom Party (PVV) is leading in the polls. It has already proved to be the strongest force in the Dutch parliamentary elections in November.

The first forecasts for the Netherlands will be published after the polls close at 21:00. Results for the entire EU are not expected until Sunday evening, when polling stations in Germany and other EU countries will be closed.

EU seeks to strengthen EU defense cooperation - Politico