In the Kherson region, two more collaborators were detained, one of them "disguised" under an assumed name

The Security Service detained two more collaborators who worked for the Russian Federation during the occupation of the Right-Bank part of Kherson. Among them is a former official of the local division of the Social Insurance Fund. For conspiracy, the enemy accomplice used a "pseudonym", which, in particular, signed "administrative" documents. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

During the seizure of the regional center, she supported the rashists, for which she received a "position" in the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There, under the patronage of Gauleiter Baldo, the defendant headed the so-called "Social Policy Department, - the message says.

Details

Being in the ranks of a pseudo-institution, the collaborator was looking for "like-minded people", from whom she tried to form the "staff" of her division. It also introduced the "legislation" of the aggressor country and transferred all bank payments to Russian rubles. For conspiracy, the enemy accomplice used a "pseudonym", which, in particular, signed "administrative" documents.

After the de-occupation of the regional center, she remained in the city, and then got a job in the local pension fund. SBU officers documented the criminal activities of the defendant and her attempts to escape from justice in a state institution.

Another exposed collaborator is a resident of the Korabelny District of Kherson. During the occupation of the regional center, she joined the "Electoral Commission" of rashists. There, she campaigned for local residents to "vote" for the region's annexation to Russia.

To collect "votes", she made Yard rounds and agitated local residents to put marks in favor of the Russian Federation in illegal ballots. After the liberation of the city, the collaborator tried to hide, but the Security Service established her location and detained her.

Now SBU investigators have informed both malefactors of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The detainees are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

