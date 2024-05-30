ukenru
In the Kherson region, two more collaborators were detained, one of them "disguised" under an assumed name

In the Kherson region, two more collaborators were detained, one of them "disguised" under an assumed name

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22957 views

Two more collaborators who worked for the Russian Federation during the occupation of Kherson were detained, one of whom used a pseudonym to sign administrative documents, heading pseudo-institutions.

The Security Service detained two more collaborators who worked for the Russian Federation during the occupation of the Right-Bank part of Kherson. Among them is a former official of the local division of the Social Insurance Fund. For conspiracy, the enemy accomplice used a "pseudonym", which, in particular, signed "administrative" documents. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

During the seizure of the regional center, she supported the rashists, for which she received a "position" in the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There, under the patronage of Gauleiter Baldo, the defendant headed the so-called "Social Policy Department,

- the message says.

Details

Being in the ranks of a pseudo-institution, the collaborator was looking for "like-minded people", from whom she tried to form the "staff" of her division. It also introduced the "legislation" of the aggressor country and transferred all bank payments to Russian rubles. For conspiracy, the enemy accomplice used a "pseudonym", which, in particular, signed "administrative" documents.

After the de-occupation of the regional center, she remained in the city, and then got a job in the local pension fund. SBU officers documented the criminal activities of the defendant and her attempts to escape from justice in a state institution.

Image

Another exposed collaborator is a resident of the Korabelny District of Kherson. During the occupation of the regional center, she joined the "Electoral Commission" of rashists. There, she campaigned for local residents to "vote" for the region's annexation to Russia.

To collect "votes", she made Yard rounds and agitated local residents to put marks in favor of the Russian Federation in illegal ballots. After the liberation of the city, the collaborator tried to hide, but the Security Service established her location and detained her.

Now SBU investigators have informed both malefactors of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The detainees are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

The court sentenced two collaborators who "handed over" Ukrainian patriots during the battles for Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
luhanskLuhansk
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

